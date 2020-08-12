Marijane Butts, 82, of Michigan City passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Franciscan Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home and on Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church.
Marijane was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Emilio and Margaret (Doolan) Cesario.
On May 27, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Walter Butts, who passed away in 1981.
Surviving is one daughter, Debbie Grott of Michigan City; one son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Butts of Micco, Florida; six grandchildren, Jessie (Dustin) Casse, Tiffany (Jeff) Woods, Mike (Emily) Grott, James Grott and Nick Butts; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Adam (Lyla) Cesario; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one brother, John Cesario; and her son-in-law, John Grott.
Marijane was the former owner of Craft and Hobby Hutch in Evergreen Plaza. She also worked for many years in the office at First United Methodist Church. She then worked at Hobby Lobby for 15 years as a cashier.
She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church where she was an active volunteer. She was a very crafty and artistic person who liked to make cards and do tole painting. She was always on the move helping people and doing projects. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
