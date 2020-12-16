Marjorie Dalzotto, 87, of New Buffalo passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel & Cremation Services, New Buffalo. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Marjorie's name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or Lakeside United Methodist Church in Lakeside, Michigan. Those wishing to sign Marjorie's Memory Book online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
