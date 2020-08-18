Roy G. Whitaker, 72, of Michigan City passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Pickens, officiating. Private family burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Roy was born Jan. 12, 1948, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, to the late Jessie Whitaker and Kitty Wayne (Boyd) Catania.
On Nov. 5, 1966, in Michigan City he married Melinda L. Janke, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving is one daughter, Lynnette D. (Michael) Tucker; one son, Larry D. (Melissa) Whitaker; five grandchildren, Larissa, Nicholas, Brianna, Clay and Sophie; five siblings, Glenda Ling, Roger D. Whitaker, Kenneth Lindley, Jerry Whitesett and Patricia Grimes; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one sister Sherry Fullriede.
Roy worked for Joy Manufacturing for 23 years until it closed. He then worked for Franciscan Saint Anthony in maintenance for 23 years.
He was a diehard Cubs fan and a member of Moose Family Center 980 for many years. He enjoyed watching racing and attended the Indianapolis 500 for more than 30 years and the Brickyard for more than 20 years. He loved to go to classic car shows, going camping and enjoyed playing golf with his grandsons. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice.
