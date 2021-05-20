Charles M. Wright, 73, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born on Dec. 13, 1947, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Lewis and Eunice (Flaharty) Wright.
On Oct. 25, 1969, Charles married Barbara Smith, who survives along with sons, Michael Wright of La Porte and Jeff (Ashley) Wright of Rolling Prairie; granddaughters, Macy and Maya; a sister, Jean (Dan) Luchene of Conroe, Texas; and a brother, Del (Kathy) Wright of Willis, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron (Maureen) Wright.
Commented