Funeral service for Samuel A. Swanson, 85, of La Porte, who went to be with the Lord Jan. 21, 2021, will be Tuesday, Jan. 26, at noon at Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte. A visitation will precede from 11 a.m.-noon, and burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Cemetery.
