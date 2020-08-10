Barbara Ann Jallo, 81, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in her home.
She was born Feb. 11, 1939, in La Porte, Indiana, to Martin and Florence (Rollins) Nelson.
Barbara attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, La Porte. She enjoyed nights out with her husband, playing penny slots at the casinos. Barbara also enjoyed spending time outdoors at her home on her patio. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking photos of her family. She was a spunky and fun-loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved to have a good time.
On Dec. 31, 1992, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Jack Louis Jallo, who survives.
Also surviving are her two children, Joseph Bielawski of Chicago, Illinois, and Jeffrey (Apryl) Bielawski of Crown Point; two stepdaughters, Michele Jallo of Highland and Kris (John) Vetroczky of Chesterton; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her parents; and one brother, Thomas Nelson.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100, is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Commented