Robert “Bob” L. Marker, 69, of La Porte passed away from this life to his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Crown Point following complications from lung surgery.
Bob was born Sept. 9, 1950, in La Porte to Leonard P. and Betty L. (Reiter) Marker.
After graduating from La Porte High School in 1968, Bob became an Operator Plasters and Cement Mason of Local 692 Area 438 and worked as a cement finisher for more than 30 years.
Bob was a dedicated member of La Porte Missionary Church, volunteered for First Steps of La Porte, served as an advocate for Baptist Children’s Home, received training in Biblical counseling, and held regular Bible studies in his home. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing cards, watching the Bears and the Slicers, and spending time with his family and church family.
For those who knew him, he was a dependable and faithful friend. Although he had several ongoing health issues, Bob never complained and bore his chronic pain bravely with hope. For many, Bob was a great example of what it looks like to follow Jesus: cheerful, helpful, hopeful and loving. He always looked for ways to share the life-changing grace of God through Jesus Christ.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kay Hynek and Jackie Kray; brother, Rick Marker; nephew, Jeff Kray; and lifelong friend, Jeannine Bowell.
He is survived by the close family friendship of Janalee (Shawn) Brown and their children, Samuel, Luke, Anna (Luke) Brechner, Jael, and Susanna and Ryan (Sharmion) Bowell and their children, Cameron, Austin, Madeline, and Aidan. He leaves behind two brothers-in-law, Stan Hynek and Denny Kray; one sister-in-law, Liz Laramie; several nieces and nephews, Debbie (John) Mott, Eddie (Jennifer) Hynek, Doug (Kelly) Hynek, Brian (Rebecca) Kray, Misty (Will-fiance) Marker, Mindy (Noble) Smith, Jimmy Marker and Aaron (Sherry) Banic; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at La Porte Missionary Church with Pastor Galloway officiating. Burial will follow at Door Village Cemetery in La Porte.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to La Porte Missionary Church, 104 E. 18th St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlerfuneral home.com.
Commented