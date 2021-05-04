Jerry Dean Wallace, 83, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. Jerry was born on March 16, 1938, in La Porte to Milton Lewis Wallace and Hazel Rose Grieger.
Jerry graduated from La Porte High School in 1956 and served in the United States Army after graduation. Later, Jerry worked for Bethlehem Steel and received a bachelor’s degree in history from Purdue University. Most recently, he was the co-owner with his wife and president of Parcel Port on Michigan Avenue in La Porte. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a beloved member of the community.
