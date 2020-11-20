Jean Devine Wineland, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. in Michigan City, Indiana. Jean was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Dec. 30, 1923, to Curtis R. and Sallie S. (nee Stubblefield) Devine.
Jean is survived by her son, Harlan “Butch” (Tammy) Wineland; grandchildren, Angie (Royce) Williams and Scott Wineland; great-grandchildren, Lexis, Kenzie and Tynan Williams, and Rylee, Logan and Shyann Wineland. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Josephine, Ralph and Austin Devine.
