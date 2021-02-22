ValJean Kamont, 84, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2:20 a.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Rosary will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
