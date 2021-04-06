Barbara Ann Zerbe, 92, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. in her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
