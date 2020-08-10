Donald F. Kloss, 82, of La Porte passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Michigan City to Harold Edmund and Bernice Ruth (Schultz) Kloss.
Don worked at Woodruff & Sons for more than 30 years and was known for his mechanical ability to fix anything. He was a member of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Posse and the La Porte County Saddle Club.
Don loved camping with his horses and was a veteran of the many trails at Shawnee, Salamonie and South Dakota. He was known for playing the guitar around the campfire and singing campfire songs. He was a wonderful friend to many, but the center of his world was his daughter, Kathy, and his granddaughter, Katelyn.
On March 20, 1971, he married the love of his life, Joanna (Maerz) Kloss, who preceded him in death.
Also preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Phil Kloss.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathy Smith, and granddaughter, Katelyn Smith; three brothers, Leroy Kloss, Vern Kloss and Tim Kloss; one sister, Cathy Calhoun; and one niece, Trina Loucks.
A graveside gathering will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lambs Chapel Cemetery, 6006 N. Fail Rd., La Porte. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, La Porte, is caring for the arrangements.
