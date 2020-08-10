Larry Allen Lewis, 58, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born on July 27, 1962, in Hayward, Wisconsin, to Harry Sr. and Caroline (Peck) Lewis.
Larry loved to have fun and make people laugh. He enjoyed working on his Monte Carlo and fixing cars for others. He easily made friends everywhere he went.
Larry is survived by his fiancée of 10 years, Deni Wilcox; his son, Larry Bowen; mother, Caroline Williams; siblings, Irene Schulp, Bonnie Floyd, Rusty Blanch and Harry (Moe) Lewis Jr.; and a stepson, Rodney Ritchie. He had many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends that cared very deeply for him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Lewis Sr.; and daughter, Kimberly Bowen.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at the DAV, 2301 Ohio Street, Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 2-9 p.m.
