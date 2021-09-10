James M. McNallan, 50, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 8:13 p.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. William F. O'Toole officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary of The Lake Cemetery, Lake City, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. A celebration of life gathering will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Joseph Young Men's Society in Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
Commented