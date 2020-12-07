Marvin N. Barnes, 86, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 12:39 p.m. at his daughter’s house surrounded by his family in Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with William Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
