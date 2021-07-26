Helen Louise (Jenny) Meece passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021, at the age of 81, in Michigan City, Indiana. Her sister, Mary, was by her side.
Jenny was born in Gillespie, Illinois, on April 3, 1940. She is survived by her beloved godchild, Lisa Sliwa Roessler; along with her sisters, Molly Brown of Michigan City, Indiana, Martha Bolinger of Hope, Kansas, Shirley Lockwood (Virgil) of Willows, California, Margie Picking (Don) of Abilene, Kansas, Mary Zahrndt (Jack) of Michigan City, Indiana, and Joanie Sliwa (Jim) of Tampa, Florida; and brothers, Charles Meece (Mae) of Michigan City, Indiana, and Terry Meece (Carmen) of Valparaiso, Indiana. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. Preceding her in death were parents, James and Martha Meece; and brothers, Bill, Bob, Don, Albert, Larry and Jerry.
