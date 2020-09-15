Elizabeth A. Shuttleworth, 86, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 3:46 a.m. in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
