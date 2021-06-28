Karel was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Prague, Czech Republic, to Libby Munsarova and Karel Hula.
He was a true citizen of the world and entrepreneur. At the age of 34 he moved to the United States to live the American dream. He was very proud to be a citizen in 1980. Karel had many passions including the adventure of traveling, creating businesses from scratch and highlighting his entrepreneurial spirit. Well recognized for Cafe 36, Chasseur, Duneland Beach Inn and Maxine’s. He was a true lover of animals, known for his quick wit, sense of humor and infectious smile that always left a lasting impression. He was an avid music lover and collector of Frank Sinatra. He would explain why he “Always did It His Way.”
