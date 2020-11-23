LaVicie Mae Weaver Runkle went to her eternal home with the Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2020.
LaVicie was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Arthur and Cleo Weaver. She graduated from Urbana High School near Wabash, Indiana, in 1954. She married Dean Runkle in August 1956 and they enjoyed 57 years together. Dean preceded her in death in August 2013. They had one daughter, Karen (Craig) Snyder of Monument, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Matthew Snyder of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Brooke (Davin) Duke of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
