Shirley Ann Braddy, 88, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 8:13 a.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The family is requesting masks be worn during the visitation hours.
