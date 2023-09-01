Michigan City Pop Warner teams finished 5-2-1 in the opening week of action.
6U
Northlake 18, Michigan City 1 (New) 6: Emmit Bauer scored the lone touchdown for the Wolves.
Michigan City 2 (Washington) 38, Chesterton 12: Kamauri Phillips racked up four touchdowns and Kev’on Thomas added two in the win. Phillips, Thomas and Kaycen Jeanes powered the defense.
7U
Michigan City 1 (McMillon) 12, Northlake 12: Jayceon McMillon scored both touchdowns and Jeremy Simmons made four tackles.
Chesterton 24, Michigan City 2 (Williams) 0
8U
Michigan City 1 (Kohler) 25, Hobart 0: The defense allowed just one first down with Brogan Kohler, Eli Schuman, DJ Ethridge and McLean showing the way. Brady Edinger, Jayce Nixon, Kohler and Schuman scored touchdowns.
Michigan City 2 (Thibadeau): Bye week.
9U
Michigan City (Cabanaw) 40, Northlake 13: City broke open a one-point game with a 26-point second half.
10U
Michigan City (Taylor) 28, Northlake 0: Kartierre Hargro registered two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards, Konnor Stringer scored and ran for 35 yards, and Jackson Rebac punched in three extra points while compiling 40 yards. Cruz Stringer snagged a 55-yard pick six. Thomas White picked up 35 yards on the ground rushed for 35 yards and topped the tacklers along with Isiah Fields.
12U
Michigan City 13, Northlake 6 (OT): City scored with under a minute left in regulation on a defense TD by Wolter to force extra time. The Wolves scored on a Young TD and Wolter made the extra point. A Soller quarterback pressure forced a pass that Young intercepted to end the game.
Note: Summaries are provided.
