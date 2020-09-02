Thanks to many, Rally was a success

The Citywide Back-to-School Rally Committee would like to thank the many volunteers, businesses and organizations that helped make this year’s event a success. Due to COVID-19, the Citywide Rally was a “drive-through” event on Aug. 8. More than 600 families in our community attended, and thanks to the Rally, backpacks and supplies were provided to 1,700 Michigan City students. In addition, each family was provided with an information packet regarding social services available to families needing assistance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.