NEW CARLISLE -- As several New Prairie wrestlers transition to the mat from the football field, no one appreciates the process more than their coach.
"I think it takes a good month from football to wrestling to get the body in shape," said Bobby Whitenack, the Cougars wrestling coach as well a football assistant coach. "You can tell your body to go, but six minutes is a long time. There aren't a lot of six-minute football plays."
With several football players working their way back in, the early part of the schedule has afforded others the chance to show their wares.
"Guys have the opportunity to go from one sport to the next, others have had a chance to get their legs under them," Whitenack said. "They've put in a lot of work in the off-season, it pays off. You see close matches, kids keep going. The whole goal is a 'we' for the sport not a 'me.' Hopefully we can continue to work toward our 'we' goals. There's always going to be battles for weight classes. Guys are rotating at spots. We're trying to get the most out of the guys. If we have two good guys, we're going to have two good guys we're going to rotate out there so they both can get matches and keep them fresh."
Freshman Jeffrey Huyveart (138), sophomore Jayden Lewis (145) and sophomore Hayden Whitenack (152) remained undefeated Wednesday as NP (6-1) downed Elkhart 48-28 in a Northern Indiana Conference dual.
"We've got a good, solid nucleus of young guys and older guys," coach Whitenack said. "Some little guys got some experience last year. We use every meet as a motivator for our ultimate goal, to make it as far as we can, have the most success as we go. We have freshmen in the lineup doing well, Theo (Blevins), Austin (Miller); guys like Caiden (Paredes), Jake (Phillips) battling; Hayden (Scott's) in there from football, Aidan (Ziegler). Other guys have been bookends in the lineup, Clayton (Deutscher) and Neil (Johnson), 'Big C' (Christian Johnson)'s stepping in at heavyweight."
Freshman Preston Hammond earned the team 'belt' for his come-from-behind win by pin at 126.
"I messed up on my first move. I went for a shot and it fell to a low single and he got the points on me," Hammond said. "I was just going for reversals and it kind of played out."
Hammond is the newest of newcomers for New Prairie, transferring from La Porte this school year after moving to La Porte County from Mountain Home, Idaho, as a seventh grader.
"I'm doing all right," he said. "High school's quite a bit different, the strength, wrestling an older person. I've got to think of it as a stepping stone, just improve as much as I can before sectionals; from there, just refine. I've just got to keep going forward."
New Prairie will wrestle in the Munster Duals on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.