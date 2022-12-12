MICHIGAN CITY — Two juveniles remained in custody Monday after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in downtown Michigan City, according to police.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery, a statement from Michigan City Police said.
Officers were dispatched to Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who reported being robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery.
The victim told police he was delivering an order to a home in the 700 block of Washington Street, and when he arrived, he encountered two male subjects and began interacting with them.
“During the course of the interaction, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and pointed it at the victim,” MCPD Sgt. Michael King said in the statement. “The same suspect then removed property from the delivery driver’s possession and ran off.”
MCPD officers quickly saturated the area, looking for the suspects, and officer G. Williams observed two people matching the description given in the area of 10th and Spring streets, King said.
Williams radioed other officers and they converged to the area, according to King. They attempted to detain the suspects for questioning, but both ran away.
After a brief foot pursuit through the residential area, both suspects were apprehended. A firearm and other evidence related to this incident was recovered, King said.
After the apprehension, it was discovered that both suspects were juveniles. They were arrested and remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Services Center, according to police.
One suspect was arrested for misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and curfew violation. The second arrested for robbery, a Level 3 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 Felony; misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and unlawfully carrying a handgun; and a curfew violation, according to police.
No further information was released due to the age of the suspects.
MCPD reminds residents that if they witness criminal activity, they can contact police via Facebook Messenger or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. They can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME, with information going directly to the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office.
