Schedule of events for CMHS Homecoming

CHIEFLAND — Homecoming Week at Chiefland Middle High School is right around the corner.
Below is a look at some of the activities that are planned during the week of Sept. 25-29.
Pow Wow & King/Prince crowning
Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the CMHS auditorium. Admission is $5, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Homecoming parade
Friday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m.
Homecoming game
Friday, Sept. 29 (vs. Trenton, 7:30 p.m.)
Crowning of Queen/Princess at halftime.
Anyone interested in riding or having a float in the parade can reach out to SGA Advisor Lori Thomas at 352-493-6000 or lori.thomas@levyk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.