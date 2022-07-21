One person died while another is in serious condition following a single-car accident in Gilchrist County Sunday night.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, at around 7:30 p.m., a Sedan was traveling westbound on NE 100 Street Road. The driver, who was identified as a 62-year-old woman of Trenton, came upon a slight left curve in the roadway.
For reasons unknown, the woman was unsuccessful in keeping the vehicle in its correct lane, causing the Sedan to leave the roadway. According to the press release, the vehicle traveled onto the north shoulder, where it struck a ditch. The Sedan came to a rest facing a western direction.
According to the press release, the woman was pronounced dead on scene by Gilchrist County Fire Rescue medics. There was also a second passenger in the vehicle, as well. The 64-year-old male, also of Trenton, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to the press release, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Additionally, it was unknown if the male passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
