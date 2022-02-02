As he works to trim time in one event, Mason Young is finding new success in another.
The New Prairie senior, who recently swapped the 200 freestyle for the 50, won the race in Saturday's Northern Indiana Conference championships, while taking second in the 100.
"I knew going into the sectional and onto state, the 100 is my best bet," Young said. "I've been working a lot of tempo for the 100 and the 50 felt better. It just feels right to do it. I'm really happy with where I'm at."
Young, a Ball State recruit, churned out a season-best 21.6 in the 50, touching first by nearly half of a second, then swam a 47.78 in the 100 to finish second to Elkhart's Lucas Byrd, an Indiana recruit, who broke the NIC record with a 45.59.
"I knew I could win (the 50)," said Young, who matched his seed places in both. "It's just go as fast as you can go, down and back, as hard as you can as long as can. I gave it my everything and I was really happy with that. I wasn't quite as happy with my 100. I'd like to have gone out a little faster, but I'll take that time for right now. (Byrd) was so far out there from the beginning, he was hard to catch. We're club friends, so it's more fun racing him, but I try to only swim my race."
With New Prairie's attentions now all focused on the post-season, Young is aiming for a state berth in both races, qualifying for the round of 16 in each a medal finish in the 100.
"I really want to make the 'A' final for the 100, to be contention," he said.
A four-event state meet participant last season, Young's hopeful of making it back again in a pair of relays. The Cougars' 200 and 400 free relay groups of Young, Gabe Groves, Landon Farmer and Roman Piergalski claimed second in the NIC meet with respective times of 1:29.42 and 3:18.96.
"We lost our back and breast (stroke) guys from the 200 medley, so we transitioned into the sprint relays," Young said. "Those two have been pretty consistent throughout the year. I'm happy with how we've been working. The 400, we almost dropped four seconds and two of us weren't near our best times. We're getting there, where we were the last two years, like second-and-a-half off in the 200 and two-and-a-half off in the 400. I think we can surprise the coaches with what we have."
Young and Gabe Groves, who each swam on the medley and 200 free relays at state last year, have joined fellow seniors and 400 relay holdovers Farmer and Piergralski in that event. Groves leads off both with Young anchoring.
"Gabe's a good psych-up to get us out," Young said. "I like the pressure on myself. It's good motivation to try to run somebody down if we're behind or keep them away from me if we're ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.