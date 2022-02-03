Her mom Andrea’s game is volleyball, but everything about Kate Welsh on a basketball court tells you she’s a coach’s kid.
“I really look up to my mom in that aspect,” the South Central junior said. “Even though it’s a different sport, I watch how she handles things, and I’ve always said I want to do that. I love the game, I love everything about it, watching film, scouting. It’s something I’d love to do some day.”
As far as Satellites coach Ben Anderson is concerned, Welsh has already gotten a head start on her career.
“She’s a coach on the floor,” Anderson said. “She’s truly a student of the game. She watches film on everybody, including us. Sometimes, she knows the next steps even before we call anything. She knows the game very well. She comes from a sports-minded family, which helps. She’s a smart young lady and she applies it to basketball.”
In addition to Andrea, who led S.C. to a 2A regional final in volleyball, Kate’s dad, Rick, played basketball at South Central in the 1990s. Her uncle Kurt, a 1999 grad, ranks fourth all-time in career scoring there. The kids – older sister Abby and younger sister Hope – attended S.C. when they were younger until the family business, Topeka Livestock Auction, prompted them to move. They attended Westview schools until returning in 2020.
A freshman starter at Westview, Kate settled into a reserve role with the Satellites last season, then stepped in as the team’s ‘sixth man’ this season.
“She’s definitely embraced that,” Anderson said. “She doesn’t complain about it. She’s very versatile. She’s the point guard when Abbie (Tomblin) comes off and sometimes when Abbie’s still in. She can play in the post when Liv (Marks) or Lauren (Bowmar) are out. It’s nice to have your first one off the bench be able to come in for anybody. She can do it all.”
Sure, Welsh, like any player, would like to start or see more playing time, but she also appreciates being a part of a team as good as South Central, the only undefeated girls team in Indiana at 23-0.
“I actually love it,” she said. “I don’t think I will ever have a team like this again. That’s how special it is. Sometimes it means I don’t start or play the minutes like I want, but it’s about the team winning. This team is so much fun. It’s more about team’s success than individual stats, and just doing everything I can to help the team win. I do whatever I can to the best of my ability. Sometimes, it works; sometimes, it doesn’t.”
It should come as no surprise that Welsh excels most of all as a distributor, ‘a painfully unselfish’ player, Anderson describes, who sometimes has to be implored to shoot the ball. She can also guard almost every spot on the floor, willing to bang away inside against players several inches taller than her.
“A lot of what she does doesn’t show up stat-wise,” he said. “She’d much rather see someone else score. She’s had games with seven, eight assists. There have been times where we’ve had to get on her about scoring the ball. She has a good stroke, a good shot. That’s just how she plays.”
Despite lesser minutes, Welsh shares the team lead in assists with Tomblin, who she fills in for at the point and at times plays alongside.
“It’s one of those things, to me, giving people the opportunity to score is as cool as making the shot myself,” Welsh said. “I think I’ve got a gift to see the court that people don’t always see that way, and it’s really cool to be able to put it into play. Plus, it’s a lot better to have better players around you. Delanie (Gale), Abbie, Lauren, Liv, I give them a lot of credit for being in the right spots. Every day in practice, I’m going against the best players I’m going to go against all season. It’s very competitive, so it’s easy to put it right back out there into a game.”
Also a softball standout, Welsh particularly enjoys practice since it’s a chance for her to play alongside her sister. A star setter in volleyball, Hope figures to join Kate in the starting lineup next season, when the Satellites have to replace three starters.
“We’re not on the court a lot together, but we’re on the same team in practice,” Kate said. “She sees what I see. She’s one of the best 3-point shooters on the team. She knocks them down in practice. I’m excited about next year.”
Right now, it’s all about what’s next for the top-ranked Satellites as they begin their bid for a Class 2A state title Friday at Rensselaer.
“I can’t wait,” Welsh said. “We don’t want to put too much weight on it, but it’s been in the back of our heads all season. Now it’s finally here and we’re ready to go. Since the summer, we always knew this could be a special year and we have a lot more to prove than what we’ve shown. We want to show everyone who we are, that we are like what some people say we are. It’s been cool to be this spot. We’re not looking ahead. I’m just soaking in the moment, taking it day to day. Basketball means a lot to me. I know it has to sometime, that life moves on, but I never want this thing to end.”
