La Lumiere School Athletics Department has announced the launch of its new Laker Athletics website www.lalumiereathletics.org. The new responsive design will help the site render more effectively on platforms ranging from desktop computers to tablets to mobile phones.
"We are thrilled to welcome La Lumiere to the SIDEARM family," SIDEARM Sports President and Founder Jeff Rubin said in a media release. "We look forward to working with the La Lumiere team to redefine how Lakers fans and their community connect through features that elevate their digital experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.