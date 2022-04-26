Former Rogers teacher and coach Barbara Jones Slater (front, right) met with Michigan City High School students Tuesday prior to the dedication of the renovated track complex in her name. Jones Slater is the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field. She was 15 years and 123 days old in 1952 when she was part of the United States’ 400-meter relay team that won the title in Helsinki, Finland. Jones Slater is accompanied by her daughter, Tracey Slater Payne.
MICHIGAN CITY — Imagine being a freshman or sophomore in high school on the other side of the globe representing your country at the highest level of amateur competition and winning a gold medal.
It was 1952 in the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, and Barbara Jones Slater, was that person, capturing first place as part of the United States’ 400-meter relay in a time of 45.9 seconds. At the age of 15 years, 123 days, she became the youngest track and field athlete in the world to accomplish the feat, which still stands 70 years later.
