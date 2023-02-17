With the curtain descended on girls basketball in the county for the season, here’s a quick look at who’s going to be gone, who’s going to be back and what might lie in store for 2023-24.
South Central (23-4): The Satellites graduate La Porte County Player of the Year Olivia Marks, a four-year starter, three-year mainstay Lillian Tolmen and starting point guard Kate Welsh. Sadie Marks and Hope Welsh, who made big strides this season, return, along with sixth man Sam Marks. S.C. had to replace a lot last year and managed just fine. While it doesn’t lose as much, at least from a statistical standpoint, does it have the players to fill in the gaps like Marks and the Welshes did in expanded roles this season. The other big question at S.C. is, who will be the coach? Ben Anderson said he hopes to determine within a few weeks what he plans to do, given that he is also the school corporation superintendent. Even with its losses, South Central will be, at minimum, a contender in its sectional next season as LaVille and North Judson both have substantial graduation departures, and the rest of the field was well of their pace.
