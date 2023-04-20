Dakota Anastos

Dakota Anastos of New Prairie made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Elbel Park Golf Course in South Bend during Wednesday’s victories over South Bend Clay and Washington.

 Photo provided

When Dakota Anastos heard all the yelling up toward the green on the fourth hole Wednesday at Elbel Golf Course, the New Prairie sophomore’s first thought was that he’d hit somebody with his tee shot.

Boy, was he in for a surprise.

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com Twitter: @JP8185

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.