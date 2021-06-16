Prime MD won the 42nd annual Walt Thode Baseball Classic on Saturday with an 8-7 extra-inning win over Daley’s Custom Carpentry.

Prime MD jumped in front in the first with a Slade Rain RBI double, then scored on a Crew Schnick single.

— Information provided the La Porte Department of Park and Recreation

