Ott surpasses 1,000 points

Ryin Ott of La Porte surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career last Saturday. Other Slicers girls to accomplish the feat are her sister, Riley Ott (1,486; 2016-2019), Jacyln Heath (1,017; 2011-2014), Sarah Dermody (1,004; 2004-2007) and Beth Lapaich (1,494; 1993-1996). Ott’s cousin Garrott Ott-Large also scored over 1,000 points in his La Porte career (1,125). Ott is pictured with her parents Jami and Al.

 Photo Provided

