La Porte 3, Lake Central 2: The Slicers took a back-and-forth battle, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-9, to claim their Duneland Conference finale over the Indians. Aniya Kennedy (17 kills) and Myrriam Dhoore (12) fueled the attack, whole Ava Holtz and Emalee Maesch (15 digs) each contributed seven kills. Kate Buckley's seven blocks includes five solo rejections. Lesley Marshall had a pair of aces to go with 24 digs, while Bella Meier made 13 digs along with her 37 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.