The MC 6U teams squared off in week 6 and it was a intense, hard-fought game. Both teams scored two touchdowns and played tough defense. The 6U Grey was led on offense by Carter Curry and JayVion Gerron, both scoring touchdowns. City 6U Blue was led by Jayce Nixon’s 169 yards and two touchdowns. Leading tacklers for the 6U Blue defense were Jayce Nixon, Brogan Kohler, Brady Edinger, Ashton Daniels, King Dixon and Tristan George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.