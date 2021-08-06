Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Bennie Edwards of Michigan City is shown with his niece, Jackie Young, while she was at Notre Dame. Young, who now plays for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, was a member of the U.S. women’s basketball 3x3 team that won the Olympic gold medal last week in Tokyo.
Kelsey Plum, left, and Jackie Young pose with their gold medals during the awards ceremony for women's 3-on-3 basketball at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Young is the niece of Michigan City's Bennie Edwards.
Photo provided
Back in his own hoops days, Bennie Edwards played in – and won – the Gus Macker tournament, the founding father of the 3-on-3, a basketball concept that has grown in popularity to the extent that it debuted as an Olympic sport this summer in Tokyo.
“The rules weren’t as rigid,” the 1971 Elston grad and former Michigan City coach. “They have to rebound and kick it out to the 3-point line, which counts as two. We’d just bring the ball back out and play to a certain amount of points. Everything counted as one (point) then.”
