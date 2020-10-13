La Porte’s Carson Stalbaum and Liam Wolf will open play in the La Porte Doubles Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kesling Park’s LeRoy Courts. The Slicers duo, which has a record of 10-2, will take on Nathaniel Posner and Paul Wilson of Culver Academy. The other semifinal pits Hayden Dase and Braden Misch of Kankakee Valley against Brett Barnes and Christian Emigh (18-3) of Westfield. The winners meet at 2 p.m. for a berth in the state finals Oct. 23-24 at North Central High School in Indianapolis. Kesling will also host singles tournament play Saturday with Mateusz Wlodarczyk of Lake Central facing Cole Metzger of Guerin Catholic and Fabio Haiduc of Chesterton taking on Brady Wiley of Manchester.
