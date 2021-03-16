Michigan City's Trinity Thompson and Katelyn Halfacre and La Porte's Ryin Ott have been named to the All-Duneland Athletic Conference team.
Thompson, a Northern Kentucky recruit who was selected to the Indiana All-Stars this week, averaged 22.6 points, a state-best 14.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.6 steals per game this season. She became just the second Wolves player to go over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career, joining 2018 graduate Hannah Noveroske (Indiana) on the short list.
