LP Adult Softball sign-ups

The La Porte Park and Recreation Department is offering men's, women's and coed slow-pitch softball leagues with divisions for all skill levels. Games are played Sundays through Thursdays, with the season beginning the week of April 25. The team entry deadline is March 12. For more information visit www.cityoflaporte.com or contact Recreation Director Pam Carroll by phone at (219) 326-9600 or by e-mail at pcarroll@cityoflaportein.gov.

