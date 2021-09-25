Collin Bergquist rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Christensen scored another, but La Porte couldn't keep pace with high-powered Merrillville, which put up 54 first-half points and 539 total yards to breeze past the Slicers, 54-19, in a Duneland Athletic Conference game Friday at Demaree Stadium.
Bergquist raced 60 yards to bring La Porte (2-4, 1-3) within 12-6 in the first quarter, though it only proved to be the slightest of interruptions for the Pirates (6-0, 4-0) as Angel Nelson tossed four scoring strikes to Justin Marshall, who took it the house from 23, 40, 41 and 71 yards. Lavarion Logan ran in touchdowns from 5, 64 and 73 yards, and took a Nelson pass 65 yards in the last minute of the half as Merrillville amassed 28 points in a span of less than five minutes.
