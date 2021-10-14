Academic all-state: Several La Porte County players have been named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association's academic all-state team. The list includes La Porte's Myrriam Dhorre, Aniya Kennedy, Lesley Marshall and Macy Mrozinski, South Central's Lanie Criswell and Lauren Bowmar and New Prairie's Sarah Kwiatkowski.
