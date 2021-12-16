South Central 72, Wheeler 13: The unbeaten Satellites (12-0) raced to a 32-2 lead on their way to their latest blowout. Delanie Gale (18 points), Abbie Tomblin (13) and Olivia Marks (10) scored in double figures with Gale adding six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Lauren Bowmar nabbed seven boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.