Girls BasketballMarquette Catholic 61, Oregon-Davis 54: A 13-point fourth quarter by senior Ana Blakely propelled the Blazers (1-6) past the Bobcats in a back-and-forth battle Wednesday in Hamlet. Blakely finished with a career-high 28 points – her second tilt of 20 or more in her last three – while freshman Natalie Robinson had 19 points. Marquette trailed 52-49 with 2:30 left when Blakely hit a 3 and promptly turned a steal into a go-ahead basket. Robinson followed Blakely’s lead with a pick-off for a hoop of her own in the final minute, and Blakely sealed the Blazers’ first win by swishing four free throws.
South Central 62, Boone Grove 25: Olivia Marks (19), Abbie Tomblin (14) and Delanie Gale (13) all scored in double figures as the Satellites boat raced the Wolves in their Porter County Conference opener Tuesday. S.C. (7-0) led 17-2 after a quarter and 37-7 at the half. Its closest margin of victory has been 21 points.
