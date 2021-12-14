Marquette Catholic 72, Career Academy (South Bend) 24: The Blazers girls (5-6) won their fifth game in a row, routing the Trailblazers on Monday behind 26 points by Ana Blakely. Addison Johnson fashioned a career-high 14 with freshmen Jiselle Chabes and Natalie Robinson each notching 11. Fellow frosh Elaina Balling was a hoop short of giving Marquette a fifth double-figure scorer.
