Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Paul Neidig announced the host sites for the state finals in two spring state tournaments.
Following conversations with the IHSAA Executive Committee, this year’s boys, girls and Unified Track and Field finals will be contested at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The boys meet will be June 4 while the Unified meet and girls meet are set for June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.