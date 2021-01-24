Michigan City drew a bye for the Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional, while Marquette Catholic meets host Lake Station in its Class 2A sectional Feb. 2. The pairings for the state tournament were drawn Sunday.
The post-season is for second chances, and at least two La Porte girls basketball teams will get a crack at redemption next week, facing sectional opponents who defeated them previously.
La Porte, which lost 40-31 to Plymouth on Jan. 12, will take on the Pilgrims in the opening game of Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional on Feb. 2. The Slicers (9-8) have won seven of their last eight games with the only setback in that stretch coming against Plymouth (11-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.