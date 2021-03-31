Ames Field turf

The turf at Ames Field is being replaced this spring. The project takes an estimated six to eight weeks.

 Photo courtesy of Michigan City Athletics

Like any carpeting or rug in your house, synthetic turf wears out over time.

Just think of it as having a bunch of football players trampling through your living room for three or four months as opposed to your kids and dogs.

Email: jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com Twitter: @JP8185

