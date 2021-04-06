MICHIGAN CITY -- Gleaning a bright spot from a 10-0 loss to Hobart wasn't easy, but some resiliency on the part of sophomore pitcher Lexi Orman helped Michigan City coach Sara Krachinski crack a momentary smile Monday.
"It was a very rough first inning," Krachinski said of the Brickies' five-run start. "We really struggled hitting a couple spots. The umpire was calling high and outside, and wasn't giving the inside. Lexi likes that inside corner. You're going to have that. Our pitching coach also had to adjust, find what was working, what wasn't working. Sometimes, that will shut a pitcher down but that just doesn't happen with Lexi. She adjusted real well after the first inning. We're lucky to have her."
