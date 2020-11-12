Michigan City and La Porte had a combined seven players named to the All-Duneland Athletic Conference football team announced Tuesday. The list includes Jonathon Flemings, Kennon Tucker Jr., Drake Adams and Cornell Branch IV of the Wolves and Collin Bergquist, Gavin Zolvinski and Jeramiah Ruiz of the Slicers. Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson and Valparaiso’s Cooper Jones were chosen as the Most Valuable Players.
